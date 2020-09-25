You are here

Home > Government & Economy

G-7 finance heads seen backing extension of debt freeze for poorest nations: sources

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 11:56 AM

[WASHINGTON] G-7 finance ministers are expected on Friday to signal their support for extending a debt relief programme aimed at helping the poorest countries weather the coronavirus pandemic, three sources briefed on the issue said.

The ministers of the Group of Seven advanced economies are set to meet by video conference on Friday to discuss global economic developments and the continued impact of coronavirus, which has infected nearly 32 million people worldwide.

Although the International Monetary Fund has argued in favour of extending the debt relief programme's year-end deadline by a year through 2021, the G-7 ministers are likely to back an initial extension of six months, the sources said.

"There is backing for a six-month extension, and there will be discussion of the broader issue of debt restructuring," one of the sources said.

The G-7 finance ministers' backing for an extension of the debt moratorium through June 2021 would help smooth the way for a decision by the larger Group of 20 group of major economies.

SEE ALSO

Xi's push to end poverty underpins party support in rural China

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The G-20 finance ministers are set to meet on Oct 14, though the decision would likely be formally adopted by G-20 leaders at their summit in November.

The G-7 will debate the longer-term debt sustainability of the poorest countries that have been crippled by high debt levels even before the pandemic hit, the sources said.

The discussions reflect a growing realisation among the global community that some of them may need to have their debt restructured, they said.

The sources, all of whom have knowledge of G-7 deliberations, spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly. No comment was immediately available from the US Treasury Department, which will host the meeting.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters on Friday he could not comment on what will be discussed at the G-7 meeting.

Under a programme dubbed the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), the G-20 major economies agreed in April to offer a freeze on debt service payments to the 73 poorest countries through year-end.

But implementation of the debt freeze has been challenging, as Covid-19 has hit the poorest countries particularly hard, triggering calls for an extension of the programme.

World Bank President David Malpass said in a blog post last week that although the G-20 debt relief initiative was a good start, deeper and more lasting solutions were needed.

"The current debt payment moratorium is too shallow to provide light at the end of the debt tunnel," he said, adding that the IMF and the World Bank would look at "additional steps on debt to free up resources" at their annual meetings next month.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, FairPrice tie up to help food manufacturers go digital

Australia eases lending laws to stimulate coronavirus-hit economy

Queen Elizabeth II's finances take pandemic hit

'Enough is enough': China attacks US at Security Council

Citi report sees US$16t drag on US economy from racism

Trump blasted for suggesting he might not honour vote

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 11:41 AM
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, FairPrice tie up to help food manufacturers go digital

ENTERPRISE Singapore (ESG) and NTUC FairPrice's e-commerce platform FairPrice Online have launched an online...

Sep 25, 2020 11:31 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets rise after tough week but optimism at a premium

[HONG KONG] Asian markets rose on Friday on bargain-buying after another torrid week for investors, who are growing...

Sep 25, 2020 10:31 AM
Real Estate

China Evergrande shares falls on concern over cash crunch

[HONG KONG] Shares of China Evergrande Group, the nation's No.2 property developer, dropped as much as 4.6 per cent...

Sep 25, 2020 10:13 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares jump as banks cheer easing of lending laws

[BENGALURU] Australian shares climbed more than 1 per cent on Friday, with the "Big Four" banks among top boost to...

Sep 25, 2020 09:45 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Friday's session with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note on Friday morning as bargain-buyers moved in after a tough...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Wilmar, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Neo Group

Carousell aims for exit within 4 years, possibly at value of US$1.1b or more

Singapore shares open higher on Friday; STI up 0.3%

Singapore stocks with China exposure ride country's fast-track recovery

Sentosa Cove bungalow buying revs up

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.