You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Gates Foundation ups pandemic funds to US$250m, says Trump WHO move makes 'no sense'

Thu, Apr 16, 2020 - 7:07 AM

nz_MelindaGates_160439.jpg
Pulling funding from the World Health Organization (WHO) is a dangerous and nonsensical move when the world is facing the health crisis brought by the Covid-19 disease pandemic, Melinda Gates said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Pulling funding from the World Health Organization (WHO) is a dangerous and nonsensical move when the world is facing the health crisis brought by the Covid-19 disease pandemic, Melinda Gates said on Wednesday.

Announcing an extra US$150 million (S$213.7 million) of funding from The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help speed the development of treatments, vaccines and public health measures to tackle the new coronavirus outbreak, Melinda Gates said the WHO was "exactly the organisation that can deal with this pandemic".

"De-funding the WHO makes absolutely no sense during a pandemic. We need a global coordinated response," Gates, who co-chairs the foundation with the billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, said in a telephone interview.

"When you're in a crisis like this, it's all hands on deck."

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday a halt in US funding to the WHO, saying it had "failed in its basic duty" in allowing the pandemic to take hold.

SEE ALSO

Trump says US likely 'passed the peak' on coronavirus cases

The Gates Foundation is the second largest donor to the WHO behind the United States. Melinda Gates said earlier that cutting WHO funding in a health crisis was "as dangerous as it sounds".

The WHO's Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday he regretted Trump's decision. He said the organisation was still assessing the impact and would "try to fill any gaps with partners".

The philanthropic Gates Foundation's new US$150 million commitment brings its Covid-19 funding for the international response to date to US$250 million, but Gates said any gap left in the WHO's funding would be very hard for others to fill.

Alongside support for new diagnostics, drugs and vaccines, the Gates money is primarily aimed at helping poorer countries and vulnerable populations handle the oncoming and spreading pandemic and the poverty it will cause.

"We really as a global community need to address what is now just beginning in African and South Asian countries. We see a huge need, and that's why we have more than doubled our commitment," she said.

Praising what she described as "heroic work" by local leaders and healthcare workers in poorer countries seeking to protect vulnerable communities and slow the spread of Covid-19, Melinda Gates said the world's response to the pandemic "will not be effective unless it is also equitable".

"Whenever a health crisis hits like this, it's the people on the margins that it hits the very most," she said. "They're the ones we need to help to ensure things like cash transfer payments are made and they have access to primary healthcare."

There are currently no effective vaccines, drugs or other immune system treatments approved to treat Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The US$150 million of extra funding adds to an initial US$100 million from the Gates Foundation designed to kick-start scientific and public health projects.

Gates said the Foundation is backing eight projects seeking potential solutions for Covid-19 vaccine development and has co-funded enhanced virus detection capacity in Africa as well as contributing to the response in China.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump says US likely 'passed the peak' on coronavirus cases

China may have conducted low-level nuclear test blasts, US says

Trouble makes port call at Singapore's giant oil trader Hin Leong

First tranche of S$7b in wage subsidies being paid out

Record 447 new cases in Singapore; G20 backs debt moratorium

Trump cuts WHO funding, draws world criticism as virus toll mounts

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 16, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says US likely 'passed the peak' on coronavirus cases

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said Wednesday the United States is past the worst of the coronavirus pandemic...

Apr 16, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

China may have conducted low-level nuclear test blasts, US says

[WASHINGTON] China may have secretly set off low-level underground nuclear test explosions despite claiming to...

Apr 16, 2020 06:30 AM
Transport

Airbus puts off planned ramp-up of A220 jet

[MONTREAL] Airbus is delaying its planned Canadian production ramp-up of its A220 jet by a year, a company...

Apr 16, 2020 06:22 AM
Technology

Apple, Google must show contact tracing will not violate privacy, US senator says

[WASHINGTON] Smartphone software makers Google and Apple will have to convince the public that any contact tracing...

Apr 16, 2020 06:15 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil sinks after record 19m barrel US crude build

[NEW YORK] US crude prices fell to an 18-year low and Brent lost more than 6 per cent on Wednesday after the United...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.