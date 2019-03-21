You are here

Gates joins Bezos in the two-member centibillionaires club

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates (left) , once the world's richest person, has again eclipsed the US$100 billion threshold, joining Amazon.com Inc's Jeff Bezos in the exclusive club, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP

New York

BLOOMBERG tracks the fortunes of some 2,800 billionaires. Of those, 145 are worth at least US$10 billion, making them decabillionaires. Now, the world contains two centibillionaires simultaneously.

Mr Gates's fortune, now US$100 billion on the nose, has not reached such heights since the dot-com boom, when Mr Bezos was only beginning his march up the world's wealth rankings. The Amazon founder is now worth US$145.6 billion, having added US$20.7 billion this year alone, while Mr Gates has gained US$9.5 billion.

These two fortunes underscore a widening wealth gap in the US, where those with the most capital are accumulating riches the fastest. It is also a worldwide trend. France's Bernard Arnault has a US$86.2 billion fortune, equal to about 3 per cent of his country's economy. The net worth of Spain's Amancio Ortega represents 5 per cent of that nation's gross domestic product (GDP). And then there is Bidzina Ivanishvili, whose worth about a third of Georgia's GDP.

The Gates and Bezos mega-fortunes may not last long. Mr Gates has donated more than US$35 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and said that he intends to give away at least half of his wealth.

Mr Bezos, meanwhile, may be about to cede some of his fortune for a different reason: he and his wife Mackenzie are divorcing. BLOOMBERG

