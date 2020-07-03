You are here

Home > Government & Economy

GE quick takes: SDA calls for stricter hiring of foreigners; PSP seeks full disclosure on reserves

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 4:11 PM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

SINGAPORE will go to the polls on July 10 in an election that will see 93 seats in 31 constituencies up for contest.

Here is Friday's round-up of stories about the General Election:

...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Taiwan expels two Chinese journalists over political shows

169 new Covid-19 patients in Singapore, including 11 in the community

Corporate debt defaults spike in Jan-May this year, exceeding 2019 total: Fitch Ratings

Malaysia's central bank seen cutting key rate again as pandemic persists: poll

Former Panama presidents charged with money laundering

Singapore retail sales notch record 52.1% drop in May on 'circuit-breaker' fallout

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 04:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: KGI 'neutral' on Singapore O&G, cites risks from skin clinic, falling birth rates

KGI Securities on Friday initiated coverage on specialist medical and surgical group Singapore O&G (SOG), which...

Jul 3, 2020 04:00 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan expels two Chinese journalists over political shows

[TAIPEI] Taiwan expelled two mainland Chinese journalists Friday after a talk show on their channel pushed for...

Jul 3, 2020 03:52 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares rise on US payrolls jump, log best weekly gain in a month

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Friday, logging their best weekly gain in four weeks, on a record surge in US...

Jul 3, 2020 03:32 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares mark best week in a month as data drives rebound hopes

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher on Friday, boosted by healthcare stocks, and notched their biggest...

Jul 3, 2020 03:29 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets rise at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rose modestly at the start of trading on Friday, building on strong gains won the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.