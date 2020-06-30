GE2020: Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC see PAP and SPP face-off

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE Bishan-Toa Payoh group representation constituency (GRC) will see the People's Action Party (PAP) and the Singapore People's Party (SPP) face off again.
The PAP is fielding Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat, Saktiandi Supaat,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes