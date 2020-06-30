GE2020: Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC sees PAP, SDP face-off; Kebun Baru SMC to host PAP and PSP

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
The Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC will see the People’s Action Party (PAP) face off against the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) in the upcoming General Election.
National Development Minister Lawrence Wong leads the incumbent PAP team, comprising Minister of State for National Development and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes