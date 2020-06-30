You are here

Home > Government & Economy

GE2020: Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC sees PAP, SDP face-off; Kebun Baru SMC to host PAP and PSP

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 12:30 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

PAP, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Lawrence Wong, Alex Yam, Zaqy Mohamad and new face Hany Soh - Leila.jpg
The PAP team arriving at Chongfu School for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC: Lawrence Wong, Alex Yam, Zaqy Mohamad and new face Hany Soh.
BT PHOTO: LEILA LAI

4.jpg
The PAP team arriving at Chongfu School for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC: Lawrence Wong, Alex Yam, Zaqy Mohamad and new face Hany Soh.
BT PHOTO: LEILA LAI

2.jpg
PAP candidate for Kebun Baru SMC Henry Kwek was the first to arrive at Chongfu School this morning, speeding past media to submit his nomination papers.
BT PHOTO: LEILA LAI

1.jpg
PSP's Kumaran Pillai is contesting in the newly formed Kebun Baru SMC against PAP's Henry Kwek.
BT PHOTO: LEILA LAI

SDP, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Damanhuri Abas, Khung Wai Yeen, Bryan Lim and Benjamin Pwee - Leila.jpg
The SDP team for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC: (from left) Damanhuri Abas, Khung Wai Yeen, Bryan Lim and Benjamin Pwee. Mr Khung and Mr Pwee appear to be surprise additions, with James Gomez dropping out.
BT PHOTO: LEILA LAI

The Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC will see the People’s Action Party (PAP) face off against the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) in the upcoming General Election.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong leads the incumbent PAP team, comprising Minister of State for National Development and...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

GE2020: WP to contest PAP at Sengkang GRC

Battleground at Aljunied GRC heats up as WP defends turf against PAP

GE2020: Workers' Party takes on PAP in fight for Marine Parade GRC

GE2020: PAP's Gan Siow Huang and PSP's Ang Yong Guan face off in Marymount SMC

GE2020: Potong Pasir, MacPherson and Mountbatten SMCs all see straight contests

GE2020: Surprise departure of Heng Swee Keat in Tampines GRC

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 12:41 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: WP to contest PAP at Sengkang GRC

LABOUR chief Ng Chee Meng will helm the People’s Action Party’s team in the new Sengkang GRC, facing off against the...

Jun 30, 2020 12:39 PM
Government & Economy

Battleground at Aljunied GRC heats up as WP defends turf against PAP

THE opposition Workers' Party (WP) will defend Aljunied GRC against the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) at the...

Jun 30, 2020 12:39 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: Workers' Party takes on PAP in fight for Marine Parade GRC

The People’s Action Party (PAP) and The Workers’ Party (WP) will once again go head-to-head in the battle for the...

Jun 30, 2020 12:37 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: PAP's Gan Siow Huang and PSP's Ang Yong Guan face off in Marymount SMC

THE new single-seat ward of Marymount will see a contest between the ruling People's Action Party's (PAP) Gan Siow...

Jun 30, 2020 12:36 PM
Government & Economy

GE2020: Potong Pasir, MacPherson and Mountbatten SMCs all see straight contests

POTONG Pasir SMC will see the two-term incumbent People's Action Party MP Sitoh Yih Pin go head to head with...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.