GE2020: RP gives way to PSP to avoid three-cornered fight in Yio Chu Kang SMC

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 1:01 PM
PSP - Marymount Yio Chu Kang - Meixian.jpg
The Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Ang Yong Guan and Kayla Low contesting for Marymount and Yio Chu Kang SMC respectively.
BT PHOTO: LEE MEIXIAN

The Reform Party (RP) has given way to allow the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) to contest against the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) in the new Yio Chu Kang SMC, thus avoiding a three-cornered fight.

At the close of nominations on Tuesday, it was confirmed that PAP is fielding Yip...

