GE2020: WP to contest PAP at Sengkang GRC

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 12:41 PM
Sengkang WP.jpg
WP has put out three fresh faces for the GRC: Raeesah Khan, Louis Chua and Jamus Lim. They are joined by He Ting Ru, who ran as a candidate in Marine Parade GRC in 2015.
BT PHOTO: TAY PECK GEK

Sengkang - PG.jpg
Labour chief Ng Chee Meng will helm the People’s Action Party’s team in the new Sengkang GRC, facing off against the Workers' Party.
BT PHOTO: TAY PECK GEK

LABOUR chief Ng Chee Meng will helm the People’s Action Party’s team in the new Sengkang GRC, facing off against the Workers' Party.

Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min, 50; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin, 41; and lawyer...

