GE2020: WP to contest PAP at Sengkang GRC

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
LABOUR chief Ng Chee Meng will helm the People’s Action Party’s team in the new Sengkang GRC, facing off against the Workers' Party.
Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min, 50; Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin, 41; and lawyer...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes