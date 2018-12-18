You are here

Home > Government & Economy

German business morale hits two-year low in December

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 6:35 PM

[FRANKFURT] Confidence among German business leaders fell further in December, a closely-watched survey said Tuesday, as global trade friction and Brexit uncertainties weigh on Europe's top economy.

The Munich-based Ifo institute's monthly barometer slipped to 101.0 points from 102.0 the previous month, a bigger dip than analysts had been expecting and the index's lowest level since September 2016.

"Concern is growing among German businesses," Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

"The German economy faces a lean festive season."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The survey found that companies were both less satisfied with their current situation and more worried about the future.

Manufacturers were the most pessimistic. Their business expectations were turning negative "for the first time since May 2016", Fuest noted, prompting them to scale back their production plans.

In the service and trade sectors the mood was also downbeat. The only bright spot came from construction companies, where confidence remained at a "very high level".

The Ifo reading, based on a survey of some 9,000 firms, is the latest in a slew of disappointing indicators for Europe's powerhouse.

Analyst Carsten Brzeski from ING Diba Bank said that as well as grappling with the fallout from the US-China tariffs spat and bracing for the trade disruption that a hard Brexit would cause, the German economy struggled with a series of one-off factors this year.

In the third quarter the country's economy contracted for the first time since 2015 as German carmakers grappled with tough new emissions tests and record-low water levels in the Rhine slowed down river shipping.

"Somehow 2018 has ended two urban legends: German soccer teams no longer score in the last minute and the economy no longer withstands all manner of external headwinds," Brzeski said.

But "strong domestic fundamentals" and the prospect of easing trade tensions "bode well for a rebound of the German economy going into 2019", he added.

AFP

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Not quite a breakup: Big Four auditors avoid 'drastic' measures

Japan's Q3 output gap turns negative in blow to BOJ's inflation goal

Japan's super rich are getting richer under Abenomics

China's Xi urges implementation of reform but offers no new measures

Malaysia's November inflation seen easing to 0.5% y-o-y

Editor's Choice

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGtrade_181218_2.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
3 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

Must Read

BP_CBD_181218_16.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore business optimism wanes for Q1 2019

doc738va4tv2067js1bnkj_doc6vuai8p03js1cmdz2op8.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

PwC Singapore seeks more tax breaks in Budget 2019 to spur startup scene

banyantree.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree pushes into Greater China amid global expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening