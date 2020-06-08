You are here

Home > Government & Economy

German cabinet speeds up stimulus package

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 9:27 PM

[BERLIN] German Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition is speeding up the implementation of its giant stimulus package with a special cabinet meeting on Friday, a government spokesperson said on Monday in light of devastating economic data.

Confirming an earlier Reuters report, government spokesperson Steffen Seibert told reporters that the cabinet hoped to pass large parts of the 130 billion-euro (S$204.46 billion) package during an extraordinary meeting on Friday.

Ms Merkel's ruling coalition sealed the stimulus package after marathon negotiations late last Wednesday to support the recovery of Europe's largest economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

The cabinet is expected to pave the way for the agreed temporary cut in value-added tax worth some 20 billion euros, cash handouts for parents worth more than 4 billion euros and bigger incentives to buy electric cars worth over 2 billion euros, people familiar with the plans told Reuters earlier.

The coalition is also mulling increasing a climate protection surcharge on the motor vehicle tax for new cars from 2021 so that buyers of gas guzzlers such as large SUVs will pay much more, a draft law showed on Monday.

SEE ALSO

Malaysia to double deficit to fund stimulus, says finance minister

The new regulation would double the surcharge for buyers of new cars with carbon dioxide emissions of more than 195 grams per kilometre, the finance ministry's draft showed.

Buyers of smaller cars with carbon dioxide emissions below 95 grams do not face any additional surcharge while electric cars are totally exempt from any motor vehicle tax until the end of 2030, according to the draft law.

The cabinet plans were revealed after economic data showed that industrial output posted a record plunge in April as the coronavirus pandemic forced manufacturers in Europe's largest economy to halt production.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Spain's economy heads for recession with sharp Q2 contraction, Bank of Spain says

Construction, marine and process sectors identified for Covid-19 surveillance testing

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Australia says China unresponsive to its pleas to ease tensions

Japan to adopt selective, rather than blanket, approach in coronavirus tests

Firms to rethink business models because govt can't support them forever: DPM Heng

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 09:21 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi Arabia to end voluntary cuts on top of Opec+ pact

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia will boost output in July to match its output Opec quota while ending voluntary deeper cuts as...

Jun 8, 2020 09:14 PM
Transport

Austria strikes 450m euro bailout deal for Lufthansa unit: sources

[VIENNA] Austria has agreed to a smaller-than-expected bailout package for Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines of 450...

Jun 8, 2020 09:09 PM
Consumer

Chinese liquor makers seek listings as investors keep spirits up

[SHANGHAI] Two more liquor makers have sought listings in China, riding a wave of investor enthusiasm over spirit...

Jun 8, 2020 09:02 PM
Technology

Huawei launches UK advertising blitz ahead of security review

[LONDON] China's Huawei Technologies has launched a British advertising blitz to highlight its role in building the...

Jun 8, 2020 08:51 PM
Government & Economy

Spain's economy heads for recession with sharp Q2 contraction, Bank of Spain says

[MADRID] Spain's economy could shrink by a record 16 per cent to 21.8 per cent in the second quarter due to the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.