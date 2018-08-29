You are here

Home > Government & Economy

German consumers cautiously optimistic for September: poll

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 2:29 PM

[FRANKFURT] Strong growth has made German consumers more optimistic about the economy, a regular poll showed on Wednesday, but the public remain cautious about their own finances.

A monthly survey of around 2,000 people by pollsters GfK forecast a 0.1-point fall in its consumer confidence barometer for September, to 10.5 points.

Looking to different elements of the survey, consumers "see the economy on a solid growth path" after official data showed quarter-on-quarter expansion of 0.5 per cent between April and June, GfK said.

That contributed to a lift in consumers' economic expectations, although the measure remains well short of levels seen around this time last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, people's expectations for their own income and inclination to make large purchases both fell.

"Higher energy prices that have driven inflation up to two percent may be drowning out the excellent conditions in the labour market and solid wage increases," GfK suggested.

Nevertheless, with unemployment at historic lows "fear of job loss among workers remains small", meaning they remain relatively open to forking out large sums.

Overall, the pollsters expect consumption spending to continue rising this year, but warn higher inflation could damp growth further in the future.

AFP

Government & Economy

Bank of Thailand governor says no ‘imminent’ need to hike rates

UK and EU drop their October deadline for Brexit deal

Myanmar rejects UN probe on Rohingya abuses

Positioning ASEAN for further economic growth

UK, EU drop October deadline for Brexit deal

China faces difficulties in achieving stable economic development: state planner

Editor's Choice

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

bp_mas_280818_59.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore debt market deepens with Asian Bond Grant Scheme

BT_20180829_YOCAP29_3545246.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

Lee Chee Koon to be CapLand's president, group CEO from Sept 15

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 DBS or UOB, why not both?
3 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
4 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
5 Global Finance names DBS world's best bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-truck-290818.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%

NLX_rcland014.jpg
Aug 29, 2018
Real Estate

A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks

Aug 29, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hatten Land, FJ Benjamin, Wing Tai, Civmec, IHH Healthcare

Aug 29, 2018
Government & Economy

RCEP talks could be nearing finish line; integrated Asean a more attractive economic partner: PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening