German coronavirus cases hit new record as shoppers stockpile again

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 4:34 PM

Germany's daily new coronavirus infections hit a record high on Thursday, as data showed shoppers had stocked up on toilet paper, hand sanitiser and baking ingredients ahead of new lockdown measures that took effect this week.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[BERLIN] Germany's daily new coronavirus infections hit a record high on Thursday, as data showed shoppers had stocked up on toilet paper, hand sanitiser and baking ingredients ahead of new lockdown measures that took effect this week.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased...

