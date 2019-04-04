You are here

Home > Government & Economy

German industrial orders slump most in over two years in February

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 3:35 PM

colin-gi-4.jpg
German industrial orders fell at their sharpest rate in more than two years in February as they were hit by a slump in foreign demand, compounding worries that Europe's largest economy had a weak start to the year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERLIN] German industrial orders fell at their sharpest rate in more than two years in February as they were hit by a slump in foreign demand, compounding worries that Europe's largest economy had a weak start to the year.

Contracts for German goods slumped by 4.2 per cent, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Thursday. That compared to a fall of 2.1 per cent in January, revised from a drop of 2.6 per cent.

The unexpected fall was the sharpest since January 2017 and confounded forecasts for a 0.3 per cent increase.

"Awful new order data suggests that German industry is still suffering from Brexit woes and global uncertainties," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Concern about the weakness of the manufacturing sector is clouding the outlook for Germany's economy, which faces headwinds from a slowing world economy, international trade disputes and the threat of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal.

"In the coming months, a subdued industrial economy is to be expected, especially because of a lack of foreign demand," said the ministry in a statement.

Data showed that foreign orders were down 6.0 per cent in February, with a 7.9 per cent drop from non-euro zone countries and a 2.9 per cent decrease within the euro zone. Domestic contracts slipped by 1.6 per cent.

Germany's leading economic institutes have cut their 2019 growth forecast for Germany to 0.8 per cent from a previous estimate of 1.9 per cent, two sources familiar with the report to be presented on Thursday told Reuters.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

New Zealand PM helps out a fellow mum

Accused Christchurch gunman to face 50 murder charges: New Zealand police

The Australian store where everything sold is sent to China

Trump to meet China's top trade negotiator at the White House on Thursday

US sets 2025 target for China to fulfil trade pledges: sources

Democrats formally seek six years of Trump tax returns from IRS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BT_20190404_MREAGLE4LA3Y_3743028.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 Creepy-crawlies could be tomorrow's chow
3 Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China
4 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions
5 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m

Must Read

BP_Hyflux_040419_54.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news

BP_Genting Singapore_040419_49.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects

BP_Frasers_040419_59.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property in talks to potentially sell Frasers Tower

Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Share prices of Synagie Corp, Y Ventures surge 40% prompting SGX queries

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening