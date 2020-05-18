Germany looking to lift travel warning, foreign minister says

Get our introductory offer at only
[BERLIN] Germany hopes talks with European Union (EU) partners on Monday will make progress toward lifting a global travel warning and enabling citizens to take vacations this summer, according to Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.
Germany has a worldwide travel warning in place through June 14...
