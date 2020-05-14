Germany’s new coronavirus cases climb most in 5 days

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[BERLIN] Germany recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases in five days as the government gradually lifts restrictions on daily life. Still, the infection rate dropped further below a key threshold.
There were 927 new cases in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, bringing the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes