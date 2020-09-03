You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Germany gets 30 billion euros of orders for its debut green bond

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Berlin

GERMANY racked up 30 billion euros (S$48 billion) of orders for its first green bond as it sets out to dominate the growing market by the end of the year. The price guidance for the 10-year securities was one basis point tighter than the existing conventional bond, according to a person familiar with the sale, who asked not to be identified because he is not authorised to speak about it.

"It clearly shows there is a lot of investor interest," said Floortje Merten, a strategist at ABN Amro Bank NV. "This will help Germany to build that green curve soon."

Another maturity is due to be sold in the fourth quarter, taking issuance this year to around 11 billion euros, Joerg Kukies, Germany's Deputy Finance Minister, said last week. While the nation has lagged others in issuing debt to be used for environmental projects, its entry is significant for the size of issuance, and plans to twin the bonds with conventional securities in an effort to build a more liquid market. The country aims to be the benchmark issuer for green debt in Europe, according to Mr Kukies, taking up a mantel that it has long held with its normal bonds thanks to its AAA rating.

The green debt has a coupon of zero per cent, with similar-maturity conventional bonds currently yielding around minus 0.45 per cent. Commerzbank AG, one of the bookrunners, estimates that Germany could raise between 6 billion euros and 7 billion euros. That would be about a 10th of the global market.

SEE ALSO

Germany has evidence Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Sweden saw investor demand at more than double the amount offered when it raised US$2.3 billion in its debut green bond sale this week, as a summer lull in issuance ended. Poland was the first to issue such securities in 2016 and France is currently the biggest issuer in the world.

The European Union looks set to follow for part of its 750-billion-euro recovery fund, which would be a game changer for the global market. EU leaders and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have said that they want the region's recovery from the Covid-19 crisis to be a green one.

Barclays Plc, Credit Agricole SA, Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co and UniCredit SpA are also joint lead managers. ABN's Mr Merten highlighted that the green bonds could be switched for conventional bunds if the price drops below them, helping to provide a floor. "These bonds will have their own captive set of investors," said Rohan Khanna, a rates strategist at UBS Group AG. Germany's sale "is a welcome gift", he said. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Vietnam to resume some Asian flights as curbs on business travel ease

Philippines' jobless rate eases as economy reopens from lockdown

New cybersecurity platform in Singapore to groom talent, run annual summit

Typhoon Maysak drenches North and South Korea

South Korea plans to create 20t won fund for 'New Deal' economic initiatives

Thailand's Aug headline CPI drops 0.50% y-o-y, smaller than forecast fall

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 02:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Mall operator Frasers to launch e-commerce marketplace in Oct

MALL operator Frasers Property Retail will launch a new e-commerce marketplace in Singapore next month, allowing...

Sep 3, 2020 02:44 PM
Transport

Vietnam to resume some Asian flights as curbs on business travel ease

[HANOI] Vietnam plans to restart international commercial flights to and from six Asian cities from mid-September,...

Sep 3, 2020 02:30 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines' jobless rate eases as economy reopens from lockdown

[MANILA] The Philippines' unemployment rate dropped in July from a record-high three months ago, the statistics...

Sep 3, 2020 02:22 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS introduces new SGD funding facility for banks, boosts access to liquidity

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on Thursday that it will be taking steps to boost Singapore...

Sep 3, 2020 02:14 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks end higher on US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street as investors searched for new...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.