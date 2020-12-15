You are here

Home > Government & Economy
VIRUS OUTBREAK

Germany likely to be under lockdown until early next year

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201215_NAHGERMAN_4367479.jpg
Under Germany's stricter rules, only essential shops such as supermarkets and pharmacies, as well as banks, are to remain open from Dec 16.
PHOTO: AFP

Berlin

GERMANY is unlikely to lift its coronavirus lockdown early next year, a top aide to Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, signalling Europe's biggest economy will have to contend with the crippling restrictions well into the winter months.

Mrs Merkel and German state...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Vaccination plan a boost for growth in 2021, but border reopening remains key

Some light at the end of the tunnel, but Covid-19 battle far from over

Greater freedoms for migrant workers in coming weeks

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Seating, alcohol curbs still challenging for F&B sector

Some hotels cancel year-end staycations to take in SHN guests

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 12:20 AM
Transport

Carlos Ghosn investigated by France over possible tax evasion

[PARIS] Auto executive-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn is under investigation in France for possible tax evasion during...

Dec 15, 2020 12:19 AM
Government & Economy

Muhyuddin may face showdown in final budget vote

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin may face another challenge to his leadership on Tuesday, if...

Dec 14, 2020 11:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Huntington Bancshares to buy TCF Financial for US$6b

Huntington Bancshares will acquire TCF Financial in an all-stock deal valued at almost US$6 billion, one of the...

Dec 14, 2020 11:34 PM
Technology

Draft EU law could see tech giants fined 10% of revenue

[BRUSSELS] Draft EU legislation set to be unveiled Tuesday could see tech giants fined up to 10 percent of their...

Dec 14, 2020 11:19 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher as travel stocks rally on vaccine roll-out

[ NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as travel stocks surged on the launch of a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

Hin Leong's Lim family, BP sued for US$313m on oil deals

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

Over S$1b to secure enough vaccines by Q3 2021; all citizens, long-term residents to get free vaccinations

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for