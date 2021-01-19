You are here

Germany mulls tighter shutdown as virus variants fuel fears

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 12:22 PM

Germany shuttered restaurants, leisure and sporting facilities in November, then expanded the shutdown in mid-December to include schools and most shops to halt runaway growth in new coronavirus infections.
PHOTO: AFP

[BERLIN] Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of Germany's 16 states are expected Tuesday to extend and tighten a partial lockdown beyond January, as fears grow over virus variant strains believed to be more contagious.

