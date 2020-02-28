GIC chief risk officer to retire, deputy assuming role

Jin Yuen Yee will assume the role of chief risk officer on April 1. Meanwhile, Choo Yong Cheen, chief investment officer for private equity will join the group executive committee.

Liew Tzu Mi, chief investment officer (CIO) for fixed income and Bryan Yeo, CIO for public equities will join GIC's group executive committee.

GIC's deputy chief risk officer (CRO) Jin Yuen Yee will assume the role of CRO on April 1, following the retirement of Chia Tai Tee.

In addition to Mr Jin, three chief investment officers (CIO) will also join GIC's group executive committee - the Singapore sovereign wealth fund's highest management body.

In his new role, Mr Jin will head the overall risk function for the group, oversee risk policy implementation and manage significant risk issues from investments and operations.

He succeeds Dr Chia, who will step down on March 31 to pursue other interests, after 26 years with GIC. Dr Chia will serve as a GIC advisor until June 30 to facilitate the handover to Mr Jin for the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, Choo Yong Cheen, Liew Tzu Mi and Bryan Yeo, CIOs for private equity, fixed income and public equities, respectively, will continue to serve as CIOs for their respective asset classes, while being group executive committee members.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

The new appointees to the committee will have formal responsibilities to manage issues at the enterprise level and chart the future of GIC, which manages well over US$100 billion in assets under management.