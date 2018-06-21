You are here

Home > Government & Economy

GIC invests in US-based technology firm Verra Mobility

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 10:34 PM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

SINGAPORE'S sovereign wealth fund GIC has invested in Verra Mobility, an Arizona-based firm that will be publicly listed upon a merger with Gores Holdings II, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of the Gores Group.

On Thursday, GIC said in a press statement that it is among large institutional investors such as Hamilton Lane and Northwestern Mutual that have participated in a US$400 million private placement for the transaction.

The private placement was in addition to the US$400 million of cash held in Gores Holdings II’s trust account.

The consideration payable to the stockholders of Verra Mobility will consist of a combination of cash and shares of Gores Holdings II common stock.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Post-merger, Verra Mobility will have an anticipated initial enterprise value of about US$2.4 billion or 11 times the company’s estimated 2018 pro forma adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of about US$219 million, the company said.

Verra Mobility develops technology-enabled solutions and is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity.

Upon completion of the transaction, including the private placement, Platinum Equity and other minority owners of Verra Mobility will hold about 42 per cent of the newly public Verra Mobility, subject to various purchase price adjustments.

Government & Economy

Israel PM Netanyahu's wife charged with US$100,000 meal fraud

Germany pockets 2.9b euros from Greece bailouts

Najib's 1MDB denials unbelievable, says Mahathir

Former Thai PM Yingluck breaks silence months after fleeing country

Bank of England keeps key rate at 0.5%

New Zealand prime minister gives birth to baby girl

Editor's Choice

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

BP_SGoil_210618_2.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
2 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_MyRepublic_210618_101.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Technology

MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users

Exxon.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ExxonMobil's Singapore Resins Plant.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant in Singapore

colin-najib-21.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Najib's 1MDB denials unbelievable, says Mahathir

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening