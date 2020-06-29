Gilead prices Covid-19 drug candidate remdesivir at US$2,340 per patient

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[CALIFORNIA] Gilead Sciences has priced its Covid-19 drug candidate remdesivir at US$2,340 for a five-day treatment in the United States and some other developed countries, it said on Monday, as it set the price for a single vial at US$390.
The price for US private insurance companies...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes