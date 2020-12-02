You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Giuliani said to have discussed a pardon with Trump

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 12:15 AM

[NEW YORK] Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's lawyer who has led the most extensive efforts to damage his client's political rivals and undermine the election results, discussed with the president as recently as last week the possibility of receiving a preemptive pardon before Mr Trump leaves office, according to two people told of the discussion.

It was not clear who raised the topic. The men have also talked previously about a pardon for Mr Giuliani, according to the people. Mr Trump has not indicated what he will do, one of the people said.

Mr Giuliani's potential criminal exposure is unclear. He was under investigation as recently as last summer by federal prosecutors in Manhattan for his business dealings in Ukraine and his role in ousting the American ambassador there, a plot that was at the heart of the impeachment of Mr Trump.

Mr Giuliani did not respond to a message seeking comment. Christianne Allen, his spokeswoman, said, "Mayor Giuliani cannot comment on any discussions that he has with his client."

Mr Giuliani's lawyer, Robert Costello, said, "He's not concerned about this investigation, because he didn't do anything wrong, and that's been our position from Day 1." A spokeswoman for Trump did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Such a broad pardon preempting any charge or conviction is highly unusual but does have precedent. George Washington pardoned plotters of the Whiskey Rebellion, shielding them from treason prosecutions. In the most famous example, Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon for all of his actions as president. Jimmy Carter pardoned thousands of American men who illegally avoided the draft for the Vietnam War.

Mr Trump has wielded his clemency powers liberally in cases that resonate with him personally or for people who have a direct line to him through friends or family, while thousands of other cases await his review.

Last week he pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn broadly for potential legal troubles beyond the charge he had faced of lying to federal investigators. The move raised expectations that Mr Trump will bestow clemency on other associates in his final weeks in office.

NYTimes

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Moderna seeking approval for use of its Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore

US manufacturing sector slows in November

UK's Johnson urges lawmakers to back regional Covid restrictions

Thailand urges calm after four test positive for virus

OECD cuts global forecast, urges governments to maintain support

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

Moderna seeking approval for use of its Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] American biotechnology company Moderna has asked the authorities in Singapore to approve the use of its...

Dec 1, 2020 11:47 PM
Real Estate

Vornado to cut 70 jobs, reduce salaries in bid to slash expenses

[NEW YORK] Vornado Realty Trust, a major Manhattan property owner, is cutting costs as the pandemic roils New York'...

Dec 1, 2020 11:42 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing sector slows in November

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing activity slowed in November, with new orders retreating from their highest level in...

Dec 1, 2020 11:25 PM
Banking & Finance

Century 21 sells US$175m pandemic legal claim

[NEW YORK] There's an unusual asset up for grabs in Century 21 Stores' going-out-of-business sale: a long-shot legal...

Dec 1, 2020 11:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Libra inks letter of intent with potential white knight on S$6m investment

DISTRESSED Libra Group has entered a letter of intent (LOI) with SMTM Investment, a potential white knight, for a S$...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OECD cuts global forecast, urges governments to maintain support

Singapore customers to soon have a single view of what they own and owe across major banks

Malaysia to charge Top Glove over worker accommodations, government says

UG Healthcare to test Malaysian workers for Covid-19

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for