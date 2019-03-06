You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Global markets, while jittery, have bounced back: BIS

But it warns that developed and emerging market foreign currency borrowing, excluding banks, remains high
Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

London

GLOBAL markets, albeit still "jittery", have recovered sharply this year as investors and traders are more relaxed about central bank policies, the latest Bank for International Settlements (BIS) report says.

"The very gradual and predicable monetary tightening process is on

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

China lowers annual growth forecast as slowdown accelerates

Local staff must earn S$1,300 or more to count in quotas

Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out

Singapore business sentiment slips for 3rd straight quarter

New permanent secretaries for several ministries from April 1

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

BT_20190306_VMCHINA6_3714988.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

China lowers annual growth forecast as slowdown accelerates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening