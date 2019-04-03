You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Global tensions to force trade slowdown in 2019: WTO

In its main annual forecast, WTO reiterates its concerns about systemic threats, notably retaliatory tariffs between China and the US
Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190403_NAHWTO3_3741939.jpg
Asked if he saw either side emerging victorious in the trade spat between the world's two largest economies, Mr Azevedo said "there will be many losers".
PHOTO: AFP

Geneva

GLOBAL trade growth is expected to be lower in 2019 than it was last year, the World Trade Organization forecast on Tuesday, citing widespread "tensions" and economic uncertainty.

The WTO had in its preliminary estimates predicted a 3.7 per cent expansion of trade for this year, but has revised that down to 2.6 per cent, marking a decline on the three-per cent growth recorded in 2018.

"The fact that we don't have great news today should surprise no one who has been reading the papers over the last 12 months," WTO director-general Roberto Azevedo told reporters in Geneva.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In its main annual forecast, the 164-member WTO renewed its concerns about systemic threats that could continue to disrupt the world's economy, notably retaliatory tariffs between China and the United States.

There are indications that ongoing talks between Washington and Beijing could resolve the bruising tariff battle, but timelines for a possible deal are not clear.

Asked if he saw either side emerging victorious in the trade spat between the world's two largest economies, Mr Azevedo said "there will be many losers".

It was therefore becoming "increasingly urgent" that tensions are resolved, he added in a statement.

The WTO is "definitely hoping that we will hear good news" from the US-China talks, said Mr Azevedo, who is a Brazilian national.

A year ago, the WTO projected that trade growth for 2018 would be 4.4 per cent.

The fact that the final number was 1.4 per cent lower than the initial estimate highlights the considerable downside risks plaguing the global economy, WTO economists said.

For this year, the downside risks again outweigh the upside potential, but a "relaxation" of tensions, especially the lifting of restrictive trade measures, could see 2019 beat the projections, the WTO said.

The projections released on Tuesday are based on a "relatively smooth" Brexit playing out over the next two years, WTO economist Coleman Nee told reporters.

Britain leaving the European Union without a withdrawal agreement, or the various other possible Brexit scenarios that remain in play, will impact global trade, Mr Nee said.

But "the situation is so fluid," Mr Nee added. "We will have to wait and see what the final outcome is," before fully understanding Brexit's influence on world trade.

The WTO, which works to create a level playing field in global trade, has faced unprecedented criticism from President Donald Trump's administration, which has accused the body's arbitrators of treating the US unfairly.

Mr Azevedo stressed that the WTO leadership was available to help nations work together to improve the global trade climate, but conceded that when tensions mount, countries "tend to try to go on their own". AFP

Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

Companies' prompt payments rebound after three straight quarters of decline

96% of S'pore firms hit by cyberattacks in past year; more complex tactics seen: poll

Core capital goods orders slip in February

May looks for a way out of Brexit maelstrom as EU says no-deal exit looms

Australia economy seen stretching record run as budget returns to black

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_020419_3.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists see no further MAS tightening in April

BP_Keppel_020419_2.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas to be liquidated after failing to find a white knight

Most Read

1 Singapore's first bitcoin trial highlights dangers of algorithmic trading
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
4 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
5 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament

Must Read

file72cops0g60j12ukpkefk.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Transport

Hello, again: Uber sets up Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore; no plans to resume services in S-E Asia

file72cops0g60j12ukpkefk.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

EMA: Hyflux’s financial situation 'a result of its own commercial decisions'

lwx_rafflesplace_020419_38.jpg
Apr 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Companies' prompt payments rebound after falling for three quarters: SCCB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening