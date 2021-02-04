 Global vaccine trust rising, but France, Japan, others sceptical, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Global vaccine trust rising, but France, Japan, others sceptical

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 8:32 AM

[LONDON] People's willingness to get vaccinated against Covid-19 is rising around the world and more than half of those questioned said they would take the shot if it were offered next week, an updated survey of global vaccine confidence found on Thursday.

