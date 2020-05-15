You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Global virus vaccine race heats up, but not without controversy

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 10:39 AM

nz_vaccine_150571.jpg
Global tensions simmered over the race for a coronavirus vaccine Thursday, as the United States and China traded jabs, and France slammed pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi for suggesting the US would get any eventual vaccine first.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Global tensions simmered over the race for a coronavirus vaccine Thursday, as the United States and China traded jabs, and France slammed pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi for suggesting the US would get any eventual vaccine first.

Scientists are working at breakneck speed to...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China's April industrial output rises faster than expected

China central bank surprises by keeping MLF interest rate steady

China's Wuhan says it has tested almost a third of its citizens for coronavirus

South Korea pledges more steps to tackle pandemic employment shock

Hong Kong police watchdog to release report into handling of protests

Brazil coronavirus cases hit daily record as Bolsonaro pressures CEOs

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 10:29 AM
Real Estate

Property adviser Eastdil to cut staff amid pandemic: sources

[NEW YORK] Eastdil Secured, the commercial real estate firm whose ownership changed last year as part of a...

May 15, 2020 10:24 AM
Government & Economy

China's April industrial output rises faster than expected

[BEIJING] China's industrial output rose 3.9 per cent in April from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday,...

May 15, 2020 10:20 AM
Government & Economy

China central bank surprises by keeping MLF interest rate steady

[SHANGHAI] China's central bank unexpectedly kept the interest rate on its medium-term funding for financial...

May 15, 2020 10:13 AM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines cuts capital spending estimate by 12% amid virus crisis

[SYDNEY] Singapore Airlines said on Friday it would slash capital spending by 12 per cent to S$5.3 billion from a...

May 15, 2020 09:55 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares edge up at Friday's open, tracking Wall St rally; STI up 0.7%

SINGAPORE stocks opened stronger on Friday, after Wall Street staged a comeback overnight, as recovery hopes offset...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.