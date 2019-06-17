You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Gloves come off as UK PM hopefuls gun for Boris Johnson

Mon, Jun 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

SEVERAL hopefuls vying to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May trained their fire towards favourite Boris Johnson on Sunday, questioning his pledge to leave the European Union by the end of October no matter what.

With former London mayor and foreign minister Mr Johnson keeping a low profile, the other candidates have targeted the airwaves to try to present their cases to lead the governing Conservative Party. But the question always returns to "Boris".

The free publicity has done little so far to hurt Mr Johnson, who unlike many politicians, is better known by his first name Boris. He secured a large lead in the first round of voting and his team hopes for an increased share this week in the second. But now the gloves are off. Candidate after candidate on Sunday questioned his ability to navigate Britain's departure from the EU, saying his pledge to leave on Oct 31 was nigh on impossible and would set Britain on track for a no-deal Brexit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The difference between me and Boris is that I would try for a deal," said Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, who is running in second place in the leadership contest.

"I am not going to create a set of circumstances that makes it all but impossible to get a deal because I think we should be offering the country some better choices," he told the BBC Andrew Marr Show, adding that he was the only "alternative". One of Mr Hunt's supporters, Work and Pensions Minister Amber Rudd, went further, making a thinly veiled criticism of what she described as some candidates "do or die approach" to Brexit without "considering the consequences to people's jobs".

Almost three years since Britain voted to leave the EU, the country, the Parliament and both of the main parties are still deeply divided over how, when and even whether Brexit should happen.

Brexit has claimed two prime ministers. David Cameron resigned shortly after the referendum and now Mrs May is making way for a successor because of her failure to get a deal she agreed with the EU through Parliament. The question over Britain's membership of the bloc is dominating the Conservative leadership race, with many of the candidates, albeit some of them reluctantly, saying they would lead the country out without a Brexit deal.

One, Rory Stewart, who wants to rule out a no-deal Brexit, took issue with Mr Johnson's argument that the only way to get an improved deal from the EU was to prepare for leaving without an agreement and using that as leverage.

"They are not scared of it because it is not a credible threat. The European Union knows 'no deal' cannot get through Parliament," he told the BBC, taking aim at Mr Johnson for not offering up his views to scrutiny. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Stocks rise ahead of Fed updates, G-20 outcome

FDI in Singapore up in 2018 despite slowdown in global flows

'Sea of black' HK protesters demand leader step down

China ready for long economic battle with US - party journal

From apples to almonds, India raises tariffs on US goods

IMF proposes improvements to EU plan to develop capital market

Editor's Choice

Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership

BT_20190617_NRFRASERS17BX0M_3810606.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

Frasers Hospitality to grow footprint in Europe with Malmaison, Capri brands

BT_20190617_ABTOP17_3810549.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Circles.Life has a game plan for growth

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, FLT, AusGroup, A-Smart Holdings
2 Frasers Property, ESR acquire 4.7 ha Australia site; secures Nissan as anchor tenant
3 Huawei files to trademark mobile OS around the world after US ban
4 Trudeau going to Washington to seek support in China row
5 71 Robinson Road quietly put on the market

Must Read

Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership

BT_20190617_NRFRASERS17BX0M_3810606.jpg
Jun 17, 2019
Real Estate

Frasers Hospitality to grow footprint in Europe with Malmaison, Capri brands

Jun 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Deploying blockchain in durian trade is bearing fruit

Jun 17, 2019
ASEAN Business

E-opportunities in Indonesia's Industry 4.0

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening