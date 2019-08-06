You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Goldman sees no trade deal before 2020 US election, now expects 3 rate cuts

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 4:35 PM

[LONDON] Goldman Sachs said it no longer expects the United States and China to agree on a truce to end their prolonged trade dispute before the November 2020 Presidential election as policymakers from the world's largest economies are "taking a harder line".

The comment came after US President Donald Trump vowed last week to impose a 10 per cent tariff on US$300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept 1, further aggravating trade tensions with Beijing.

The dramatic move by Washington "suggests that both sides in the trade conflict are taking a harder line, reducing the odds of a resolution in the near term," Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius wrote in a note.

On Monday, China let the yuan slide in response to the dramatic move by Washington on the latest US tariffs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Hatzius also expects the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates twice, seeing a 75 per cent chance in September and a 50 per cent chance in October, following the reduction last week.

He had previously only expected two cuts this year.

"The Fed has been increasingly responsive this year to trade war threats, bond market expectations, and global growth concerns," Hatzius added.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia among exporters most at risk in US-China trade war: Fitch Solutions

Britain ready and willing to do a Brexit deal: government source

Hong Kong protests: China says its military will defend every part of its territory

Masked Hong Kong protesters hold rare press conference

Valuation of unlisted assets in GIC, Temasek updated regularly: Lawrence Wong

China media says US 'destroying international order', after currency-manipulator branding

Editor's Choice

BT_20190806_AGWRAP6M2DK_3855239.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Asian markets get that sinking feeling on rising trade war pains

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit amid Hong Kong unrest and trade war

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Tighter rules to curb shady trading practices and restore trust

Must Read

nz_hdb_060819.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Real Estate

CPF, loan rule changes reinvigorate demand for older HDB flats: OrangeTee

nz_honestbee_060844.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Garage

honestbee faces S$6m of demands, owes at least US$209m: court documents

Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Valuation of unlisted assets in GIC, Temasek updated regularly: Lawrence Wong

Aug 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

New cyber hygiene rules for financial services, e-payment firms to kick in next August: MAS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly