Government relief measures for developers hit by construction disruptions

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
ELIGIBLE property developers hit by disruptions to construction timelines due to Covid-19 can take up a set of additional temporary relief measures with immediate effect, the government said on Thursday night.
Market watchers The Business Times spoke to said that these...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes