You are here

Home > Government & Economy
PREMIUM

Govt allots record S$25b to science and tech for more resilient Republic

Sat, Dec 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

nz_riep_121239.jpg
A record S$25 billion is earmarked for the next five years in the government's continuing efforts to tap science and technology in building a Singapore that will be more resilient, sustainable and digitalised - and which will emerge stronger in a post-Covid world.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

A RECORD S$25 billion is earmarked for the next five years in the government's continuing efforts to tap science and technology in building a Singapore that will be more resilient, sustainable and digitalised - and which will emerge stronger in a post-Covid world.

"...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 12, 2020 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

WHO warns Christmas celebrations could turn to tears

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization warned on Friday that Christmas celebrations could turn to tears if people...

Dec 12, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

White House reportedly tells US regulator to approve vaccine or quit

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump's White House reportedly told the head of the country's drug regulator to...

Dec 12, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

US Congress passes defence bill despite Trump veto threat

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate overwhelmingly passed a sweeping defence budget bill on Friday with a veto-proof majority...

Dec 12, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US buys additional 100 million doses of Moderna vaccine

[WASHINGTON] The US said on Friday it was purchasing 100 million more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine candidate...

Dec 12, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after more than 50 years

[LOS ANGELES] A team of cryptography enthusiasts announced on Friday they had successfully cracked one of the coded...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pastry chain Twelve Cupcakes underpaid foreign staff for nearly two years

South Africa's chief justice unrepentant for linking vaccines to Satanism

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

'Irrepressible' British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

Singapore to welcome Taiwan visitors; travel to Taiwan allowed from Dec 18

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for