Govt debunks fake news linking closure of Woodlands MRT to Wuhan virus

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 8:50 PM

THE Woodlands MRT station was not closed because of a suspected case of the Wuhan coronavirus, as claimed by several Facebook posts, said the Government on Tuesday (Jan 28) as it invoked Singapore’s law against fake news for the second time in relation to the virus.
As misinformation swirled online about the virus, two posts circulating on Facebook told people to avoid the Woodlands MRT station, claiming a suspected case was discovered there.

The posts, put up by different accounts, also falsely claimed the station was closed for disinfection.

Debunking the fake news, the Ministry of Transport said in a Facebook post: “We would like to clarify that this is not true. Woodlands MRT was not closed on 28 Jan 2020; it was fully operational.”

The ministry also asked people not to speculate and spread unfounded rumours and to get the latest updates on the Wuhan virus situation through government channels such as www.moh.gov.sg or the Gov.sg Whatsapp group at https://go.gov.sg/whatsapp.

