Govt 'will try our best' to support all local firms that want to upgrade: Chan Chun Sing

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 11:44 AM
Local firms harbouring ambitions for growth can continue to expect policy and funding support, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing indicated on Monday.
"Our commitment is that, so long as our companies have the desire to upgrade themselves, we will try our best to find the means to support that," he said.

Mr Chan was replying to questions from the press on the upcoming national Budget, which will be delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Feb 16.

"It's not just about being defensive and trying to retain our existing capabilities or retain our existing products and jobs," he said, stressing the need to "conquer new frontiers".

Mr Chan identified the redesign of products, services and production processes "at speed" as priorities where he expects Singapore to strengthen its capabilities, using the Budget allocation to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and its agencies.

To be sure, Singapore's powerhouse manufacturing sector was a bright spot during last year's record recession, even as industries such as aviation continue to struggle.

Recent moves to boost factories include Mr Chan's "very stretch target" of 50 per cent growth by 2030, and a planned network of industrial parks across South-east Asia.

But, when asked how the sector's outperformance may affect the funding support extended in the Budget, the minister noted that building new markets and product lines remains key.

"I'm sure we have the resources to continue to support our companies - and this extends not just to the manufacturing companies.

"So long as our companies have the desire and the gumption to want to innovate - to expand their markets, to expand their footprints beyond Singapore," he said, promising that "we will find the means to support them as best as we can".

Mr Chan was on a tour of Sanwa Plastic, a precision engineering company that has expanded from automotive customers to serving the medtech sector as well.

Under Enterprise Singapore's Automation Support Package, Sanwa has installed robotic arms and monitoring software so human workers need not pick and sort moulded automotive parts manually on the factory floor.

Instead, employees are retrained as machine operators, while digital transformation ensures high quality control and 30 per cent more output, the MTI stressed.

Citing ongoing tie-ups between small businesses and public research institutes, Mr Chan named product innovation and enhanced production processes as two key areas where local enterprises can access capabilities and services beyond their own.

"Using our own companies' network in the region, to bring more companies to have their product footprint in the region, is yet a third strategy," he added.

"But ultimately it is the fourth strategy that will make it happen, and that is the training of our own people... All these will put us in good stead to compete for the next lap of growth in the advanced manufacturing sector."

