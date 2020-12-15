Greater freedoms for migrant workers in coming weeks

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
MIGRANT workers will be able to enjoy greater freedoms in the coming weeks as those in some dormitories will be allowed to access the community once a month as part of a pilot scheme to be kicked off in the first quarter next year.
According to Second Minister for...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes