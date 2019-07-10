You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Greek PM to submit tax cut plan to parliament in coming weeks

Wed, Jul 10, 2019 - 11:25 PM

doc765u917aixgd0dsx91u_doc765r5ibv3jr1k1bf4key.jpg
The Greek government will submit a bill to parliament in the coming weeks to cut taxes, newly elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at his first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
EPA

[ATHENS] The Greek government will submit a bill to parliament in the coming weeks to cut taxes, newly elected Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at his first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The new parliament will be sworn in next week following Sunday's election, which was won by Mr Mitsotakis' conservative New Democracy party.

New Democracy has pledged a series of tax cuts, including a reduction in corporate and income tax.

It wants to introduce a phased-in reduction in corporate tax to 24 per cent in 2020, and 20 per cent in 2021 from its present level of 28 per cent. It also wants to cut dividend tax in half to 5 per cent in 2020.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Mitsotakis, who replaces leftist Alexis Tsipras as prime minister, also gave his Cabinet a list of priorities up to December as part of a government action plan, urging them to speed up the implementation.

"I will be the first to be evaluated by the people," he told his Cabinet, which includes 50 ministers and deputy ministers, among them five women.

Ministers were given strict instructions to avoid potential conflicts of interest, including a ban on hiring first or second-degree relatives and on holding down any other job.

"The government should work like a well-tuned machine," Mr Mitsotakis said.

Despite winning a comfortable parliamentary majority, the government should still seek alliances and cooperation with other political parties, the prime minister added.

"We want to build bridges, not raise walls," he said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China sees economic growth continuing in range of 6-6.5%

US May wholesale inventories unrevised; sales edge up

Fed's Powell says trade, global growth concerns continue to weigh on US economy

Thai king endorses new Cabinet weeks after disputed election

New EU chief nominee hopes Britain will ditch Brexit

New Thai leader keeps junta's powers of arbitrary detention

Editor's Choice

colin-th-9.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets

BT_20190710_KRUPICBU_3830951.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse

nwy_KINDERWORLD_100719_04_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld delays IPO until 'more favourable time'

Most Read

1 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
2 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
3 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
4 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

file765kyd3bfnlxze5tm0j.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

doc765ptuxybfr1exfxwkzh_doc70yrbuqbtvagqqizl2b.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Iswaran calls on SMEs in domestic sector to get help going digital

nwy_condo_090719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip in June, HDB rents edge up: SRX flash data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly