Growth, jobs, and fiscal matters main themes of debate as MPs highlight areas of concern

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
AS ECONOMIC reopening continues amid the Covid-19 pandemic, pilot schemes - safe cruises, for instance - will help businesses adapt and let Singapore play a role in setting global standards, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan on Wednesday.
Growth,...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes