You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Guide to Xi Jinping’s ruling doctrine tops Apple’s China download charts

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 11:27 AM

AK_iphone_1402.jpg
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has progressively tightened his grip on China in his years at the helm. Now he reigns supreme even in mobile apps.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Chinese leader Xi Jinping has progressively tightened his grip on China in his years at the helm. Now he reigns supreme even in mobile apps.

"Study Powerful Country," a guide to the ins and outs of his ruling doctrine, now tops Apple Inc.'s domestic download charts, ahead of perennial chart-toppers like Tencent Holdings' WeChat and Bytedance's TikTok. The app contains a trove of news articles, video clips and even documentaries about "Xi Jinping Thought," which was added to China's constitution in 2017.

Its surge underscores the Communist Party's efforts to reach out to a generation of young Chinese as it works to bolster its control over the world's second-largest economy. An app designed by Tencent in 2017 awarded points to the fastest applauders during a streamed speech by Mr Xi, and went similarly viral.

The party recently launched a campaign to encourage the doctrine's study in the run-up to the National People's Congress next month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The app itself doles out points to users depending on how often they log on, comment on posts or take quizzes, and supports WeChat-style messaging. Party members are encouraged to use it, according to Caijing, a Beijing-based magazine covering Chinese companies.

Requiring users to provide their real names and register their mobile phone numbers, the app could also be used as a tool to keep tabs on people. One thing to note: the data available only encompasses downloads, not actual daily usage.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
3 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
4 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
5 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018

Must Read

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

AK_cmfd_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: RHB upgrades ComfortDelGro to 'buy'; CGS-CIMB, DBS maintain

Feb 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, First Sponsor, Jumbo, SATS, SunMoon

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening