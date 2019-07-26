You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Gunmen steal 750kg of precious metals from Brazil airport

Fri, Jul 26, 2019 - 6:53 AM

[SAO PAULO] Eight gunmen impersonating federal police stole nearly a ton of precious metals, including gold, from an international airport in Brazil on Thursday, an official said.

No shots were fired when the thieves confronted workers inside a warehouse at Sao Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport at around 2.30pm (1730 GMT), an airport official told AFP.

They made off with 750kg in precious metals that had been en route to New York and Zurich.

The assailants had driven vehicles resembling those used by federal police in the brazen robbery, the official said.

Police are investigating the incident.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Climate records fall as Europe bakes in heatwave

Brexit quandary to make for volatile pound: analysts

Britain's new PM sacks 17 ministers in 'night of the blonde knives'

Singapore medical device market growth cut to 8.4% for 2018-2023: Fitch Solutions

HK residents scouting for properties in Canada and  UK

US housing sector mired in weakness despite sales rebound

Editor's Choice

BP_SGskyline_260719_1.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Real Estate

China, HK developers temper their bids in Singapore land tenders

BT_20190726_PGPETER26_3845612.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-Prudential agency manager sues insurer's ex-CEO, two agents

BPpound_260719_2.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brexit quandary to make for volatile pound: analysts

Must Read

BP_SGskyline_260719_1.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Real Estate

China, HK developers temper their bids in Singapore land tenders

BT_20190726_PGPETER26_3845612.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-Prudential agency manager sues insurer's ex-CEO, two agents

BPpound_260719_2.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brexit quandary to make for volatile pound: analysts

BT_20190726_SAMSGNE25_3845436.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Technology

Learn how to flourish in the new digital economy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly