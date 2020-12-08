Hailing 'turning point', Britain begins roll-out of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine

Get our introductory offer at only
[LONDON] Britain will start rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to start vaccinating its general population in what was hailed as a decisive watershed in defeating the coronavirus.
The mass inoculation will fuel hope that...
