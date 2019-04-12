Halloween Brexit casts uneasy spell over businesses, investors

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
London
BUSINESSES and foreign investor uncertainty continues following the EU accord that Brexit is to be delayed until Halloween.
On BBC radio, John Allan, chairman of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said UK and European companies had already spent billions of pounds
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg