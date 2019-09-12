You are here

'Hard work' of implementing EUSFTA begins

European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement signals that the EU is prepared to engage more closely with Asean, opens a path for the long-term aim of an EU-Asean deal
Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM
The European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EUSFTA) is almost at the finish line - after which "the hard work" begins of implementation and ensuring that firms do take up its opportunities, said outgoing European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran in Brussels on Wednesday.
