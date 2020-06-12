You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Harry Elias parts ways with global legal giant

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 4:41 PM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

FOLLOWING a three-year merger, Singapore law firm Harry Elias Partnership and global international law firm Eversheds Sutherland will part ways on June 30, the parties announced on Friday.

Managing partner Philip Fong, who has headed the merged entity Eversheds Harry Elias since June 1, 2017, said a "review mechanism" at the three-year mark was included when the parties first negotiated the merger.

He said: "On this review, the management of the firm has decided that this merger is not the best option for us going forward. Nevertheless, we look forward to continued cooperation with Eversheds Sutherland, albeit in a different form, for ongoing and future local and regional projects. We remain very committed to a regional outlook and global strategy."

The firm's name will revert to its original, Harry Elias Partnership, from July 1.

Stephen Kitts, managing partner for Eversheds Sutherland in Asia, said: "While there have been many positive milestones over the past three years, both firms feel the time has come to tread a different path. We part as friends and on very good terms, and hope to continue our close relationship in the future."

SEE ALSO

Legaltech startup Intelllex raises US$2.1m led by Quest Ventures

In a report in The Straits Times in 2017, Mr Fong said his firm had been looking at ways to internationalise its practice and compete with other legal centres, such as Hong Kong, and that the merger with Eversheds would facilitate that.

Harry Elias Partnership had been involved in high-profile cases involving Marina Bay Sands, Singapore Flyer and Raffles Town Club.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore electronics firm wins government contract for contact-tracing devices

Up to 400,000 lower-income households to receive vouchers to spend on local businesses

Thailand to lift curfew, more curbs as 'travel bubbles' targeted

HK property enquiries up in street retail sector on stability hopes

Singapore Grand Prix taken off the grid this year

463 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 18 in community

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 12, 2020 05:28 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore electronics firm wins government contract for contact-tracing devices

[SINGAPORE] PCI, a Singapore electronics firm backed by Platinum Equity, has won a government contract to...

Jun 12, 2020 05:07 PM
Technology

Netflix in talks to source local Indian content from Reliance affiliate Viacom18: sources

[NEW DELHI] US video streaming company Netflix is in talks with Viacom18, part of the Indian conglomerate Reliance...

Jun 12, 2020 04:59 PM
Government & Economy

Up to 400,000 lower-income households to receive vouchers to spend on local businesses

[SINGAPORE] Up to 400,000 lower-income Singaporean households will be able to collect S$50 worth of vouchers in the...

Jun 12, 2020 04:47 PM
Technology

US lawmakers ask Zoom to clarify China ties after it suspends accounts

[SHANGHAI] Three US lawmakers asked Zoom Video Communications to clarify its data-collection practices and...

Jun 12, 2020 04:33 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand to lift curfew, more curbs as 'travel bubbles' targeted

[BANGKOK] Thailand will lift a nationwide curfew and ease more restrictions next week, a spokesperson for its...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.