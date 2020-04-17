HDB, URA extend parking grace period to aid delivery persons

THE grace period for short-term parking in car parks under the Housing Development Board (HDB) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will be extended from 10 minutes to 20 minutes up till end-May.

In a press statement on Friday, HDB and URA said that the move caters to the increased demand for delivery of food, groceries and other essential goods, following Singapore’s safe-distancing measures against Covid-19 since April 7.

Under existing rules, motorists are not charged parking fees if they spend less than 10 minutes in HDB and URA car parks with the Electronic Parking System. But under the new rules, which take immediate effect, this grace period will be doubled.

“This will give sufficient time for motorists, especially those providing delivery services, to park their vehicles and deliver their goods... The extended grace period will be in place until May 31, to cater to the demand for delivery services, while allowing sufficient time for transition as demand for deliveries gradually eases,” HDB and URA said in the statement.

“We seek motorists’ cooperation to carry out their activities speedily and not to linger at any location longer than necessary, in view of the safe-distancing measures,” they added. Motorists who park beyond the grace period will still have to pay full charges, including for the first 20 minutes.