Heng unveils extensions to support schemes, new economic strategy

Singapore
HOW Singapore responds to Covid-19 today will shape the country's growth in the coming five to 10 years, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in Parliament on Monday.
In a ministerial statement, he gave an overview of the government's approach to...
