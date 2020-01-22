Hillary Clinton says 'nobody likes' Bernie Sanders

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton has launched a scathing attack on presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, her rival for the 2016 Democratic nomination, telling a documentary that "nobody likes him."

[NEW YORK] Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton has launched a scathing attack on presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, her rival for the 2016 Democratic nomination, telling a documentary that "nobody likes him."

Mrs Clinton, 72, also refused to say whether she would endorse and campaign for Mr Sanders if he becomes the Democrats' choice to take on President Donald Trump in November's election.

Her comments drew the ire of Mr Sanders' supporters, who called on Mrs Clinton to support whoever the party backs in their bid to remove Mr Trump from the White House.

"He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him," Mrs Clinton says in a four-part series due to air on streaming site Hulu in March.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

"Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

"It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it," she adds.

Mr Sanders, a leftist senator from Vermont, is among the leaders in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

He sits second in national polls behind centrist Joe Biden and ahead of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, two weeks before the first nomination vote in Iowa.

Mr Sanders, 78, pushed Mrs Clinton to the wire four years ago in an acrimonious, months-long battle for the party's nomination. Mrs Clinton won that race but lost to Mr Trump.

She has criticised Mr Sanders and his supporters for not sufficiently backing her in the presidential vote.

In an interview about the documentary with The Hollywood Reporter, Mrs Clinton stopped short of saying she would support Mr Sanders if he won the nomination this time around.

"I'm not going to go there yet. We're still in a very vigorous primary season," she said.

WARREN DISPUTE

Mr Sanders played down the attack, telling reporters that he was focused on Mr Trump's impeachment trial, which kicked off in earnest on Tuesday.

"On a good day, my wife likes me, so let's clear the air on that one," he joked.

The Justice Democrats, a group close to Mr Sanders, started a petition calling on Clinton to support whoever wins the nomination.

The former first lady and US senator also waded into a dispute Ms Warren is having with Mr Sanders.

Ms Warren has accused him of telling her privately in December 2018, as they contemplated White House runs, that he did not believe a woman could win a presidential election.

Mr Sanders denies the claim but Mrs Clinton said the comment was "part of a pattern."

"If it were a one-off, you might say, 'OK, fine.' But he said I was unqualified," she recalled.

"It's the culture around him. It's his leadership team. It's his prominent supporters. It's his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women," she added.

Mr Sanders apologised to Mr Biden on Monday after one of his supporters, Zephyr Teachout, wrote an opinion article in The Guardian accusing the former vice-president of having "a big corruption problem."

AFP