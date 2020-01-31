HK exports up 3.3% in December; full year shows decline of 4.1%

Hong Kong

HONG Kong's exports rose in December, snapping a 13-month streak of declines that was the longest since 2016 as agreement on a US-China trade deal helped stabilise trade across Asia to close out the year.

Exports expanded to HK$351.3 billion during the month, up 3.3 per cent from a year ago, according to a government release on Thursday. The median forecast was for a 2.7 per cent increase, according to six economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Imports fell 1.9 per cent to HK$383.8 billion, and the trade deficit widened from the previous month to HK$32.5 billion.

For the year, Hong Kong's exports fell 4.1 per cent - their biggest annual decline since 2009 - while imports contracted 6.5 per cent.

The US-China trade war weighed on the territory's economy in the first half of the year, before political protests that began in June tipped the economy into recession. In October, exports plunged by the most since 2016. "Looking ahead, Hong Kong's export performance is still subject to high uncertainties in the near term," a government spokesman said in the release. "While global economic conditions showed some signs of stabilisation in the latter part of last year, partly helped by reduced trade tensions between the US and the mainland, external uncertainties are still high."

Optimism that an initial trade deal the US and China, signed in mid-January, would spark a revival at the city's ports will likely be tempered by fallout from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and containment efforts in both Hong Kong and the mainland.

The virus outbreak is of special concern, "as it may weigh on economic performance of some Asian economies and disrupt economic activities in Hong Kong," the spokesman said.

December's gain in exports was mainly due to an increase in shipments to mainland China compared to a low statistical base. Exports to the major advanced economies remained weak, and those to other major Asian markets were mixed, according to the release. BLOOMBERG