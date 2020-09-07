You are here

Home > Government & Economy
HONG KONG PROTESTS

HK police make arrests as protests return

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200907_KELHKPROTEST7VOAQ_4229909.jpg
The unrest came on the day of Hong Kong's delayed Legislative Council election, which was pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Hong Kong

HONG Kong police arrested scores of people including key activists as protests again flared up on city streets on Sunday after weeks of relative calm since the implementation of a national security law.

At least 90 people were arrested on charges including illegal assembly, disorderly conduct, obstructing and assaulting police, according to the authority. More than 20 people were also fined for violating social distancing rules.

Protesters marched through the Kowloon area and blocked a city street with barricades chanting pro-democracy slogans and holding up placards in defiance of social distancing restrictions on public gatherings. The unrest came on the day of Hong Kong's delayed Legislative Council election, which was pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organisers demanded "no national security law, no health code" according to online posts ahead of the protest.

Prominent pro-democracy activists with the League of Social Democrats Figo Chan, Raphael Wong and Leung Kwok-hung were arrested, according to a Facebook post by the group. A video posted on their Facebook page appeared to show the three being taken away by police in a van.

SEE ALSO

China vows to expand stock investments in further opening of markets

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The trio, accused by the police of leading more than 30 people to gather, were escorted into a police car and taken back to the police station for arrest," according to a translated Facebook post.

When reached by phone, police didn't immediately confirm the arrests.

Hong Kong police also arrested a 47-year-old man on Sunday for "uttering seditious words" between the end of June and August. Local media reported pro-democracy activist Tam Tak Chi had been arrested by police.

Organisers had initially promised to go ahead with the protest if more than 20,000 voted to participate in an informal online poll. Earlier on Sunday, the poll showed just under half of about 14,000 votes cast were to participate in the march, with another 35 per cent considering going and 18 per cent not attending.

Protests have been muted since Beijing imposed a security law on the city in late June. Officials are also starting to ease some social distancing measures as an outbreak in the city has subsided, but gatherings of more than two people are still prohibited. Clashes between protesters and police were a regular fixture during last year's political unrest that dragged Hong Kong's economy into a recession. The coronavirus has since continued to weigh on the economy of the financial hub.

Tension is rising amid plans by the city to institute a health code that would allow travel between Hong Kong and nearby cities in mainland China, which has raised ethical concerns among medical professionals and fears over increased surveillance among activists. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China vows to expand stock investments in further opening of markets

China vows to expand stock investments in further opening of markets

Singapore confirms 40 new Covid-19 cases, including four in community

UK PM, finance minister agree to cut personal taxes before next election

China vows to expand stock connect in further market opening

'Made in Hong Kong' brand suffers as US-China tensions deepen

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 6, 2020 10:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Judge's findings in Parti Liyani case involving CAG chairman warrant further investigations: AGC

FOLLOWING the acquittal of former domestic worker Parti Liyani of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew...

Sep 6, 2020 07:10 PM
Banking & Finance

DBS named best bank globally for third consecutive year

DBS has been named the best bank in the world by New York-based financial publication Global Finance, marking the...

Sep 6, 2020 06:27 PM
Real Estate

Bukit Timah condo Verdale attracts 268 viewings during weekend preview launch

VERDALE, a private residential development jointly developed by China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI)...

Sep 6, 2020 04:24 PM
Companies & Markets

StarHub and M1 fined S$610,000 in total for service disruptions during circuit breaker

TELCOS StarHub and M1 have been slapped with fines totalling S$610,000 for Internet service disruptions during the "...

Sep 6, 2020 03:43 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore confirms 40 new Covid-19 cases, including four in community

[SINGAPORE] There were 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday afternoon, including four community cases and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bukit Timah condo Verdale attracts 268 viewings during weekend preview launch

Singapore confirms 40 new Covid-19 cases, including four in community

Judge's findings in Parti Liyani case involving CAG chairman warrant further investigations: AGC

DBS named best bank globally for third consecutive year

Firms to get up to S$30,000 for each new worker if they hire more locals in next 6 months

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.