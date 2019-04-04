You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hollywood actresses appear in court in US college admissions bribery case

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 7:05 AM

lwx_Felicity Huffman_040419_23.jpg
Surrounded by a mob of journalists, actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin appeared in a Boston court on Wednesday to face charges in connection with a massive college admissions scam involving other celebrities and top industry CEOs.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BOSTON] Surrounded by a mob of journalists, actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin appeared in a Boston court on Wednesday to face charges in connection with a massive college admissions scam involving other celebrities and top industry CEOs.

Huffman and Loughlin, who have remained silent since they were charged in March, arrived separately and said nothing to the reporters outside the courthouse.

Huffman, known best for her role in the "Desperate Housewives" series, arrived without her equally famous husband, actor William H. Macy.

Loughlin, known for her role on "Full House," smiled and waved at her fans before entering the building.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The actresses were the most famous of the 50 people indicted in a scam to help children of the American elite gain entry into top US colleges.

The ringleader behind the scam, William "Rick" Singer, who authorities say was paid about US$25 million dollars to bribe coaches and university administrators, has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with authorities.

Some of the universities targeted in the elaborate cheating scam include Yale, Stanford, UCLA and Georgetown. None of the schools or the students have been charged in the case.

According to prosecutors, the accused parents paid a firm run by Singer as much as US$6 million to cheat on college entrance exams for their children or to bribe coaches to help non-athletic students get scholarships.

The 33 parents in the case have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, a crime punishable by five years prison.

Huffman has been accused of paying US$15,000 to help her eldest daughter get better results in the SAT college entrance exam.

According to the indictment, she and Macy paid for an examiner to correct their daughter's test answers through a phony donation to Singer's foundation. They reportedly agreed in 2018 to repeat the scam for their youngest daughter, although this did not happen.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying US$500,000 in 2016 and 2017 to Singer's foundation so that their two daughters could pose as rowers and join the University of Southern California (USC) crew team.

Thanks to Singer's cooperation, investigators have recordings of telephone conversations and e-mails exchanges with the actresses about the cheating.

No parent has yet pleaded guilty in the case.

There is plenty of speculation about ongoing negotiations between attorneys representing the defendants and the Massachusetts federal prosecutor, which could lead to plea agreements.

Such agreements are common in the US legal system: when investigators have evidence they believe is enough to get a jury to obtain a conviction, defendants are encouraged to at least partially recognise their guilt to avoid an expensive court case that they could lose, with the promise of a more lenient sentence.

AFP

Government & Economy

US ex-VP Biden says will be 'more mindful' about personal space

US says poised to pump dollars into Venezuela after Maduro

UN calls Brunei's anti-gay law a clear violation of human rights

In politics and gay? So what, say most US voters

Pence tears into Germany, Turkey on Nato anniversary

Brexit hardliners outplayed by May's Brexit move

Editor's Choice

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BT_20190404_MREAGLE4LA3Y_3743028.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
3 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions
4 Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China
5 Five best-performing S-Reits average 20% return in Q1: SGX

Must Read

BT_20190404_JARESORT4_3742986.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore IRs bet on S$9b expansion; exclusive licences extended to 2030

BT_20190404_CCSTRIPE_3742983.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Silicon Valley firm eager to earn its stripes in South-east Asia

BP_SGcasino_040419_45.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Casino tax rates to rise; entry levies up by 50%

BT_20190404_TSTUTOPIYA4_3742807.jpg
Apr 4, 2019
Garage

Tutopiya takes travelling out of the home-tutoring picture

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening