MAS FINANCIAL STABILITY REVIEW

Home loans need close tracking as GDP dip worsens household debt-to-GDP ratio: MAS

Cooling measures have reduced outstanding household debt, but Q3 household debt-to-GDP ratio hits 67.1% to reverse pre-pandemic decline
Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM
There is "close monitoring" required of the housing market, and in particular, mortgages from more vulnerable households, amid an uneven recovery in the labour market.
Singapore

THERE is "close monitoring" required of the housing market, and in particular, mortgages from more vulnerable households, amid an uneven recovery in the labour market.

This comes as household-debt-to-GDP, while resilient, has reversed from its pre-pandemic decline due to...

