Hong Kong protesters could face year in jail for wearing mask: SCMP

Fri, Oct 04, 2019 - 7:58 AM

Hong Kong's plans to ban people from wearing masks at public assemblies would entail a jail term of as much as one year, or a fine of HK$25,000 (S$4,400), South China Morning Post reports, citing an unidentified person without specifying where the person is from.
The new law would clearly spell out the circumstances under which people would be banned from wearing masks at protests: report, citing another unidentified person.

