You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong business activity falls sharply, hurt by transport delays: PMI

Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 10:50 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's business activity swung into steep decline in December, as tightened coronavirus curbs and supply chain bottlenecks hit firms' international and domestic operations, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday.

The IHS Markit Hong Kong Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 43.5 in December from 50.1 in November, which was its first expansionary reading in 2-1/2 years. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

A recent resurgence of Covid-19 cases around the world has caused delays in the transportation of shipping containers in many major markets, leaving China's manufacturing powerhouses without means of moving goods to their destinations.

"The hit to demand has also been exacerbated by record supply chain delays and rising costs, as the pandemic has reduced international transport capacity and led to logistics bottlenecks," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

Shipping bottlenecks led to the highest incidence of supply chain delays since the data were first collected for the survey in 1998, the PMI showed.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Democrats take early leads in Georgia Senate races

China's services sector expands at a slower pace: Caixin PMI

US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24-hour record: Johns Hopkins

Australia to bring forward Covid-19 vaccine rollout plans

Dozens of Hong Kong opposition figures arrested under national security law

North Korea's Kim says economic plan failed as rare party congress begins

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 6, 2021 10:42 AM
Real Estate

Holland Rise GCB site up for sale with S$68m indicative price

A HOLLAND Rise Good Class Bungalow (GCB) site comprising three adjoining plots of land is up for sale via expression...

Jan 6, 2021 10:34 AM
Technology

Google to add App Store privacy labels to its iOS apps as soon as this week

[BENGALURU] Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it will add App Store privacy labels to applications using the iOS...

Jan 6, 2021 10:31 AM
Government & Economy

Democrats take early leads in Georgia Senate races

[ATLANTA] Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev Raphael Warnock took early leads in two US Senate races in Georgia that...

Jan 6, 2021 10:30 AM
Government & Economy

China's services sector expands at a slower pace: Caixin PMI

[BEIJING] China's services sector activity expanded at a slower pace in December, a private sector survey showed on...

Jan 6, 2021 10:27 AM
Government & Economy

US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24-hour record: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The United States broke its own record for the number of daily deaths from Covid-19 yet again Tuesday,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Haidilao family gets option to buy S$42m bungalow in Gallop Road

Singapore on track with efficient, clean power as demand recovers

Singapore financial services fintech GoBear folds business

Why CDL's dissident directors were right to quit

Trump signs order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for